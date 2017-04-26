AMD unveils Radeon Pro Duo graphics card

Press release, April 25; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

AMD has announced its first dual-GPU graphics card designed for professionals: the Polaris-architecture-based Radeon Pro Duo. Built on the capabilities of the Radeon Pro WX 7100.

The Radeon Pro Duo is equipped with 32GB of GDDR5 memory to handle larger data sets, more intricate 3D models, higher resolution videos, and complex assemblies with ease. Operating at a max power of 250W, the Radeon Pro Duo harnesses a total of 72 compute units (4,608 stream processors) for a combined performance of up to 11.45 TFLOPS of single-precision compute performance on one board, and twice the geometry throughput of the Radeon Pro WX 7100.

The Radeon Pro Duo enables professionals to work up to four Ultra-HD monitors at 60Hz, drive the latest 8K single monitor display at 30Hz using a single cable, or drive an 8K display at 60Hz using a dual cable solution.

The Radeon Pro Duo's planned availability is the end of May at an expected price of US$999.

AMD Radeon Pro Duo graphics card

Photo: Company