AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

AMD has announced the appointment of Abhi Talwalkar to its board of directors.

Talwalkar was president and CEO of LSI from May 2005 until the completion of LSI’s merger with Avago Technologies in May 2014. Prior to LSI, Talwalkar held a number of senior management roles at Intel over the course of 12 years, including corporate vice president and co-general manager of the Digital Enterprise Group and vice president and general manager of the Intel Enterprise Platform Group.

Previously in his career, Talwalkar held various engineering and marketing positions at Sequent Computer Systems, Bipolar Integrated Technology and Lattice Semiconductor.

Talwalkar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University. He previously served as a board member of the Semiconductor Industry Association and LSI, and he was a member of the US delegation for World Semiconductor Council proceedings. He currently serves on the boards of Lam Research, iRhythm Technologies, and TE Connectivity.