Taipei, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 23:21 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

AMD has announced the appointment of Abhi Talwalkar to its board of directors.

Talwalkar was president and CEO of LSI from May 2005 until the completion of LSI’s merger with Avago Technologies in May 2014. Prior to LSI, Talwalkar held a number of senior management roles at Intel over the course of 12 years, including corporate vice president and co-general manager of the Digital Enterprise Group and vice president and general manager of the Intel Enterprise Platform Group.

Previously in his career, Talwalkar held various engineering and marketing positions at Sequent Computer Systems, Bipolar Integrated Technology and Lattice Semiconductor.

Talwalkar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University. He previously served as a board member of the Semiconductor Industry Association and LSI, and he was a member of the US delegation for World Semiconductor Council proceedings. He currently serves on the boards of Lam Research, iRhythm Technologies, and TE Connectivity.

Realtime news

  • Sigurd to acquire half of Winstek via Bloomeria takeover

    Bits + chips | 1h 1min ago

  • Supply of NAND flash for new iPhone falling short

    Bits + chips | 1h 4min ago

  • Compal may need to declare NT$700 million loss in 2Q17 and 3Q17 due to LeEco debt, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 7min ago

  • General Energy Solutions sells PV station in Japan

    Green energy | 1h 13min ago

  • Micron responds to report of scrapped wafers at Taiwan fab

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Largan Precision sees increased June revenues

    IT + CE | 1h 21min ago

  • SPIL 2Q17 revenues rise, KYEC down

    Bits + chips | 1h 23min ago

  • Win Semi posts record 2Q17 revenues

    Bits + chips | 1h 29min ago

  • Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

    Before Going to Press | 1h 53min ago

  • China market: Government mapping out plans to develop next-generation AI technology

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

  • Increasing output brings down AMOLED panel production cost

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • Touch panel makers TPK, GIS look to double-digit revenue growth rates in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 59min ago

  • Getac sees revenues ride high in June

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • PC-related IC firms positive about 3Q17 outlook

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • Taiwan foundries to see 8-inch fabs run at full utilization till October

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • LED firm Lextar 2Q17 revenues drop 3.5%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 10min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link