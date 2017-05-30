Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
Computex 2017: Intel announces new top-end CPU platform and innovations
Press release, May 30; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

In the opening keynote at Computex Taipei 2017, Intel’s Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, showcased from device-to-cloud how Intel is at the forefront of this data-driven revolution, evolving from a PC company to a data company to build a more immersive, personal, smart and connected world.

With an anticipated 80 billion devices connected to the internet by 2025, the new data generators will expand far beyond today’s PCs and phones as drones, autonomous cars and new connected things become mainstream. Intel’s advantage in the race to innovate at the speed of data is its ability to power every segment of the journey - from the cloud, through the network, to the device.

The keynote went on to reveal how the new data-rich world will change lives through the lens of the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and next-gen PCs.

Intel introduced the new Intel Core X-series processor family, Intel’s most scalable, accessible and powerful desktop platform.

The Intel Core X-series processor family spans from 4-18 cores with price points to match. The family introduces the new Intel Core i9 processors and their performance capabilities will be able to handle data-intensive tasks like VR content creation and data visualization.

As Intel moves toward the next generation of computing, Intel also shared its commitment to deliver eighth generational Intel Core processor-based devices by the holiday season, boasting more than 30% improvement in performance versus the seventh generation Intel Core processor.

Intel also worked with Microsoft to deliver performance, full Windows experiences, long battery life and connectivity in thin and light PCs. More than 30 models are available today, including those from Acer, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Lenovo, and a new device we previewed with Asustek Computer on stage, codenamed Kukuna.

Intel launched the Compute Card, timed to start shipping in August 2017, which will allow devices outside of PCs to be connected, integrating compute into everything from smart screens to interactive appliances to VR headsets. In addition, the HTC Vive can operate wirelessly using Intel WiGig technology, which was also demonstrated live from the keynote stage showing how Intel is pushing VR forward.

To take the advantage of the massive amounts of data being generated by billions of connected devices, Intel revealed the second-generation Intel 3D NAND SSD family, including the Intel SSD DC P4500, P4600 and P4501 series for use in data centers. Intel 3D NAND SSDs combined with Intel Xeon processors will help organizations future-proof data centers. Intel shared that it is already working with more than 450 Intel Builders to bring the new technology to market.

Intel has seen strong support from ecosystem partners for Intel Optane memory, resulting in more than 130 Intel Optane memory-ready motherboards, as well as systems from OEMs and systems integrators. Later this year, Intel will be sharing more on Intel Optane SSDs.

