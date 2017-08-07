Inventec sees on-year growth in July revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

Inventec has announced consolidated revenues of NT$39.48 billion (US$1.33 billion) for July, sliding 5.77% from a month ago, but rising 13.38% on year. The company's combined consolidated revenues for the first seven months of 2017 were NT$250.36 billion, up 4.96% from the same period a year ago.

Inventec pointed out the on-month decline was normal adjustment after the strong growth in June. The company shipped 1.4 million notebooks in July, down from June's 1.6 million units.

Despite the drop in notebook shipments, the company's revenues from the smart handheld device and server businesses were both flat from a month ago in July.

Inventec expects its notebook shipments to reach the peak of 2017 in the third quarter and the volumes will stay at about the same level in the fourth quarter. The company will see a flat on-year performance in its 2017 notebook shipments with the second half of 2017 to enjoy growth from the first half.

Since the overall notebook market will not achieve significant growth in 2017, Inventec's goal for the notebook business is to improve its production efficiency such as accelerating the adoption of automated production lines, in order to increase its profitability.

Inventec expects its handheld shipments to grow sequentially in the third quarter and rise even higher in the fourth quarter, resulting in annual handheld device output to 70 million units in 2017, up from nearly 60 million from a year ago. Inventec also expects its 2017 server shipments to grow 0-10% from 2016.

Some market watchers also pointed out that Inventec's major smartphone client Xiaomi has seen much better shipments thanks to adjustments to its channel strategies and new investments in marketing. Xiaomi's smartphone shipments went up 58.9% on year in the second quarter. Inventec has also received orders from Apple for the AirPods and HomePod.

Inventec is currently the largest server ODM worldwide with clients including Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell and Lenovo, said the market watchers, adding that Google and Baidu also have placed orders with Inventec.