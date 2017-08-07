Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Inventec sees on-year growth in July revenues
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

Inventec has announced consolidated revenues of NT$39.48 billion (US$1.33 billion) for July, sliding 5.77% from a month ago, but rising 13.38% on year. The company's combined consolidated revenues for the first seven months of 2017 were NT$250.36 billion, up 4.96% from the same period a year ago.

Inventec pointed out the on-month decline was normal adjustment after the strong growth in June. The company shipped 1.4 million notebooks in July, down from June's 1.6 million units.

Despite the drop in notebook shipments, the company's revenues from the smart handheld device and server businesses were both flat from a month ago in July.

Inventec expects its notebook shipments to reach the peak of 2017 in the third quarter and the volumes will stay at about the same level in the fourth quarter. The company will see a flat on-year performance in its 2017 notebook shipments with the second half of 2017 to enjoy growth from the first half.

Since the overall notebook market will not achieve significant growth in 2017, Inventec's goal for the notebook business is to improve its production efficiency such as accelerating the adoption of automated production lines, in order to increase its profitability.

Inventec expects its handheld shipments to grow sequentially in the third quarter and rise even higher in the fourth quarter, resulting in annual handheld device output to 70 million units in 2017, up from nearly 60 million from a year ago. Inventec also expects its 2017 server shipments to grow 0-10% from 2016.

Some market watchers also pointed out that Inventec's major smartphone client Xiaomi has seen much better shipments thanks to adjustments to its channel strategies and new investments in marketing. Xiaomi's smartphone shipments went up 58.9% on year in the second quarter. Inventec has also received orders from Apple for the AirPods and HomePod.

Inventec is currently the largest server ODM worldwide with clients including Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell and Lenovo, said the market watchers, adding that Google and Baidu also have placed orders with Inventec.

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h 1min ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 3min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 5min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 9min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 9min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link