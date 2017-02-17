VIS posts record 2016 profit

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 February 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) has reported net profits of NT$5.54 billion (US$179.9 million) for 2016, up 33.2% on year and hitting a record high. EPS for the year came to NT$3.38.

VIS posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.83 billion in 2016, up 10.8% from a year earlier. Revenues for the year were also an historic high.

VIS saw its revenues increase 0.6% sequentially to about NT$6.6 billion in the fourth quarter. Robust demand for TV- and handset-use panel driver ICs, and demand for industrial- and auto-use mixed-signal chips and power management ICs led to the particularly strong fourth quarter.

VIS generated net profits of NT$1.36 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 3.4% on quarter, with EPS reaching NT$0.83.