Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
VIS posts record 2016 profit
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 February 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) has reported net profits of NT$5.54 billion (US$179.9 million) for 2016, up 33.2% on year and hitting a record high. EPS for the year came to NT$3.38.

VIS posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.83 billion in 2016, up 10.8% from a year earlier. Revenues for the year were also an historic high.

VIS saw its revenues increase 0.6% sequentially to about NT$6.6 billion in the fourth quarter. Robust demand for TV- and handset-use panel driver ICs, and demand for industrial- and auto-use mixed-signal chips and power management ICs led to the particularly strong fourth quarter.

VIS generated net profits of NT$1.36 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 3.4% on quarter, with EPS reaching NT$0.83.

Advantest
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link