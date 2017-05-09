Taipei, Thursday, May 11, 2017 09:24 (GMT+8)
Pegatron 1Q17 net profit hits 11-quarter low
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Pegatron Technology has reported first-quarter net profit of NT$3.882 billion (US$128 million), its lowest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2014.

Pegatron suffered foreign exchange losses of NT$1.281 billion in the first quarter on appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar.

Communication devices accounted for 68% of first-quarter consolidated revenues, IT products 17%, consumer electronics 7% and other product lines 8%.

Pegatron expects notebook shipments in the second quarter to decrease about 20% on quarter and desktop and motherboard shipments to slip 5-10%.

Pegatron's board of directors on May 9 decided to issue overseas 5-year zero-interest unsecured convertible bonds worth up to US$300 million.

Pegatron: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

238.999

(33.7%)

(6.8%)

Gross margin

5.00%

up 0.25pp

down 0.78pp

Net operating profit

5.577

(38.2%)

(17.7%)

Net profit

3.882

(33.8%)

(5.5%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.51

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

