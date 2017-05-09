Pegatron 1Q17 net profit hits 11-quarter low

Pegatron Technology has reported first-quarter net profit of NT$3.882 billion (US$128 million), its lowest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2014.
Pegatron suffered foreign exchange losses of NT$1.281 billion in the first quarter on appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar.
Communication devices accounted for 68% of first-quarter consolidated revenues, IT products 17%, consumer electronics 7% and other product lines 8%.
Pegatron expects notebook shipments in the second quarter to decrease about 20% on quarter and desktop and motherboard shipments to slip 5-10%.
Pegatron's board of directors on May 9 decided to issue overseas 5-year zero-interest unsecured convertible bonds worth up to US$300 million.
|
Pegatron: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
238.999
|
(33.7%)
|
(6.8%)
|
Gross margin
|
5.00%
|
up 0.25pp
|
down 0.78pp
|
Net operating profit
|
5.577
|
(38.2%)
|
(17.7%)
|
Net profit
|
3.882
|
(33.8%)
|
(5.5%)
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
1.51
|
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017