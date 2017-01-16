Pegatron chairman talks about capacity expansion in North America, says paper

EDN, January 16; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Commenting on questions on whether Pegatron Technology will move production to North America during the company's year-end banquet, company chairman TH Tung noted that Pegatron currently has several production sites in the US, and the company would be able to expand capacity 3-5 fold if necessary. Expansion would not be too difficult thanks to its past experience, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

However, if the company moves production to North America, the company is expected to increase the adoption of automated production lines.

Currently, Pegatron's production sites in North America are used for small volume of production and providing maintenance services. The facilities are located in California and Indiana.