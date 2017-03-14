Taipei, Thursday, March 16, 2017 13:00 (GMT+8)
Pegatron holds pessimistic 1Q17 business outlook
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

ODM Pegatron expects first-quarter 2017 shipments of notebooks to decrease 20-25% on quarter, motherboards and desktops to slip 15-20% and revenues from non-IT product lines for the quarter to drop 35-40%, according to the company.

Of its consolidated revenues of NT$360.484 billion (US$11.37 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, communications devices accounted for 72%, IT product lines 13%, consumer electronics 8% and components 7%.

Pegatron's board of directors on March 14 decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 for 2016, accounting for 66.67% of the corresponding net EPS.

Pegatron: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

360.484

14.0%

(12.5%)

1,157.170

(4.6%)

Gross margin

4.75%

down 0.03pp

down 0.94pp

5.45%

down 0.75pp

Net operating profit

9.027

15.5%

(31.8%)

32.414

(18.3%)

Net profit

5.886

9.0%

(13.9%)

19.340

(18.8%)

Net EPS (NT$)

2.28

7.50

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

Categories: ICT manufacturing IT + CE

Tags: 1Q17 Pegatron

Companies: Pegatron

