Pegatron holds pessimistic 1Q17 business outlook

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

ODM Pegatron expects first-quarter 2017 shipments of notebooks to decrease 20-25% on quarter, motherboards and desktops to slip 15-20% and revenues from non-IT product lines for the quarter to drop 35-40%, according to the company.

Of its consolidated revenues of NT$360.484 billion (US$11.37 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, communications devices accounted for 72%, IT product lines 13%, consumer electronics 8% and components 7%.

Pegatron's board of directors on March 14 decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 for 2016, accounting for 66.67% of the corresponding net EPS.

Pegatron: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 360.484 14.0% (12.5%) 1,157.170 (4.6%) Gross margin 4.75% down 0.03pp down 0.94pp 5.45% down 0.75pp Net operating profit 9.027 15.5% (31.8%) 32.414 (18.3%) Net profit 5.886 9.0% (13.9%) 19.340 (18.8%) Net EPS (NT$) 2.28 7.50

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017