Pegatron holds pessimistic 1Q17 business outlook

ODM Pegatron expects first-quarter 2017 shipments of notebooks to decrease 20-25% on quarter, motherboards and desktops to slip 15-20% and revenues from non-IT product lines for the quarter to drop 35-40%, according to the company.
Of its consolidated revenues of NT$360.484 billion (US$11.37 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, communications devices accounted for 72%, IT product lines 13%, consumer electronics 8% and components 7%.
Pegatron's board of directors on March 14 decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 for 2016, accounting for 66.67% of the corresponding net EPS.
|
Pegatron: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
360.484
|
14.0%
|
(12.5%)
|
1,157.170
|
(4.6%)
|
Gross margin
|
4.75%
|
down 0.03pp
|
down 0.94pp
|
5.45%
|
down 0.75pp
|
Net operating profit
|
9.027
|
15.5%
|
(31.8%)
|
32.414
|
(18.3%)
|
Net profit
|
5.886
|
9.0%
|
(13.9%)
|
19.340
|
(18.8%)
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
2.28
|
|
|
7.50
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017