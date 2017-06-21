Pegatron vice chairman expects growth in 2H17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Pegatron Technology is replenishing its workforce at factories in China in preparation to meet expected increased demand in the second half of 2017, according to company vice chairman Jason Cheng. Cheng expects Pegatron's revenues in the second half to at least stay flat from the same period a year ago, but is most likely to see growth.

Cheng noted that recruitment in China has grown more difficult for Taiwan's supply chain players since the country's minimum wage has been rising, and the players are competing with each other in order to acquire a sufficient number of staff. However, Pegatron, so far, has been performing stably in the area.

Pegatron has announced consolidated revenues of NT$1,157.7 billion (US$39.01 billion) for May, down 4.6% on year with gross margins reaching around 5.4%, net profits of NT$19.3 billion, down 19% on year, and EPS of NT$7.50.

Commenting on its dropping performance in 2016, the company noted that weak product demand and the mobile device market turning mature seriously hurt its sales. Since mobile devices have not seen any major upgrades in specifications for a long time, many consumers have postponed new smartphone purchases.