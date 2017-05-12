Pegatron revenues grow 26% on year in April

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Pegatron Technology has announced revenues of NT$82.01 billion (US$2.73 billion) for April, up 10.38% on month and 26.01% on year and NT$320.68 billion for the first four months in 2017 combined, down 0.29% on year.

Pegatron shipped 500,000 notebooks and 550,000-600,000 desktops and motherboards in April, both down from a month ago.

Pegatron also recently announced its first-quarter results with net profits dropping 33.8% sequentially and 5.5% on year to reach NT$3.88 billion because the company had exchange losses of NT$1.28 billion. Pegatron's EPS were NT$1.51 for the first quarter.