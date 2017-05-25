Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

Pegatron is scheduled to showcase an array of new products and applications, including AI (artificial intelligence), VR (virtual reality) and in-car electronics devices, as well as wireless charging applications, on a product event to be held at its headquarters in Taipei on June 1. Pegatron chairman TH Tung will preside over the event.

New notebook products to be presented at the event will include ultra-thin models, mobile gaming notebooks and its latest 2-in-1 tablets.

For the Internet of Vehicle (IoV) and IoT market, Pegatron plans to showcase integrated touch control, haptic feedback and industrial knob control technologies, the company revealed.

For AI products, Pegatron will present related technologies such as remote microphone control, natural semantic analysis, computer vision and deep learning integrated with IoT devices. It will also highlight smart voice assistant and conference systems.

The company will also display its 360-degree surround view cameras for VR applications.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2017