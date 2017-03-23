Pegatron said to have landed control computer orders for Tesla Model 3

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Tesla is planning to increase orders to its upstream supply partners for its Model 3, and orders for the control computer reportedly have been landed by Pegatron Technology, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Because of the handsome profits offered by control computers, which carry a unit price of more than US$1,000, US-based Jabil and Taiwan-based Quanta Computer also competed for the orders.

The sources pointed out that Tesla used to manufacture its control computer in house and only procure motherboards from outside makers. However, since the company's Model 3 is seeing much stronger demand, Tesla has decided to also outsource the control computer's assembly.

Tesla originally outsourced its car-use motherboard orders mainly to Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Jabil, but has shifted its orders from Foxconn to Quanta and Pegatron, after Foxconn turned to cooperate with China-based players to develop electric vehicles (EV).

Although Quanta was not able to land orders for control computer, Quanta's orders for motherboards from Tesla are still expected to grow strongly in 2017 and even in 2018 with the Model 3. However, Quanta declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Tesla announced the Model 3 in March 2016 and by February 2017 orders for the EV reportedly have already reached nearly 400,000 units. Tesla also noted that the production for the Model 3 will begin in July and mass production will start in September to allow its buyers to receive the cars by the end of 2017.