Pegatron revenues rise 18.16% on year in May

MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$78.639 billion (US$2.61 billion) for May 2017, representing a 4.1% drop on month and 18.16% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$399.314 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.91% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Pegatron totaled NT$1247.324 billion in consolidated revenues, down 6.18% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.21% and finished at NT$93.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 8, 2017.

Pegatron expects notebook shipments in the second quarter of 2017 to decrease by about 20% sequentially, and desktop PC and motherboard shipments will slip 5-10%.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 78,639 (4.1%) 18.2% 399,314 2.9% Apr-17 82,005 10.4% 26% 320,675 (0.2%) Mar-17 74,291 (1.3%) (16.7%) 238,670 (6.9%) Feb-17 75,231 (15.6%) 14.5% 164,380 (1.7%) Jan-17 89,149 6.1% (12.1%) 89,149 (12.1%) Dec-16 84,014 (33.2%) (27.4%) 1,158,093 (4.6%) Nov-16 125,846 (16.6%) 3.7% 1,074,079 (2.2%) Oct-16 150,799 (0.2%) (14%) 948,233 (3%) Sep-16 151,034 82.8% (9.1%) 797,434 (0.5%) Aug-16 82,608 0.2% 9% 646,400 1.7% Jul-16 82,426 (11.7%) 22.6% 563,792 0.7% Jun-16 93,353 40.3% 33.3% 481,366 (2.3%) May-16 66,554 2.3% (5.7%) 388,013 (8.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017