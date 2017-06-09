Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
Pegatron revenues rise 18.16% on year in May
MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$78.639 billion (US$2.61 billion) for May 2017, representing a 4.1% drop on month and 18.16% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$399.314 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.91% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Pegatron totaled NT$1247.324 billion in consolidated revenues, down 6.18% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.21% and finished at NT$93.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 8, 2017.

Pegatron expects notebook shipments in the second quarter of 2017 to decrease by about 20% sequentially, and desktop PC and motherboard shipments will slip 5-10%.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

78,639

(4.1%)

18.2%

399,314

2.9%

Apr-17

82,005

10.4%

26%

320,675

(0.2%)

Mar-17

74,291

(1.3%)

(16.7%)

238,670

(6.9%)

Feb-17

75,231

(15.6%)

14.5%

164,380

(1.7%)

Jan-17

89,149

6.1%

(12.1%)

89,149

(12.1%)

Dec-16

84,014

(33.2%)

(27.4%)

1,158,093

(4.6%)

Nov-16

125,846

(16.6%)

3.7%

1,074,079

(2.2%)

Oct-16

150,799

(0.2%)

(14%)

948,233

(3%)

Sep-16

151,034

82.8%

(9.1%)

797,434

(0.5%)

Aug-16

82,608

0.2%

9%

646,400

1.7%

Jul-16

82,426

(11.7%)

22.6%

563,792

0.7%

Jun-16

93,353

40.3%

33.3%

481,366

(2.3%)

May-16

66,554

2.3%

(5.7%)

388,013

(8.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

