Microsoft new Surface Pro set for 1Q17 launch; to boost Pegatron performance, says paper

EDN, December 30; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Microsoft is planning to launch its new Surface Pro 5 2-in-1 in the first quarter of 2017 which will feature an Ultra HD display and magnetic charging stylus, with Pegatron Technology to manufacture the device, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Microsoft also considered adding Quanta Computer as a manufacturer of the Surface Pro 5, but so far has not yet confirmed the plan.

In addition to the Surface Pro, Microsoft's Surface Studio's strong sales will also benefit Pegatron's performance.