VIS seeking 8-inch fab equipment from memory chipmakers

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is looking to expand its 8-inch fabs, and has approached several memory makers to buy their second-hand equipment, according to industry sources.

Speculation emerged at the end of 2016 that VIS was in talks with Macronix International about a possible acquisition of the mask ROM and NOR flash chipmaker's 8-inch fab. The talks have broken down, however, as Macronix is reluctant to sell due to rising NOR flash prices, the sources indicated.

VIS has turned its target to other memory chipmakers' old 8-inch fab tools, and is likely to strike a deal with Micron Technology, the sources identified.

In response, VIS said it has plans to expand production capacity and has NT$20 billion (US$660.3 million) in cash on hand. VIS' current 8-inch fab capacity still has room to expand an additional 30,000 wafers per month, the company added.

VIS noted the planned capacity expansion is to meet robust demand for fingerprint sensors.

VIS specializes in the fabrication of LCD driver ICs, power management chips and fingerprint sensors. The company currently has three 8-inch fabs, with a combined monthly capacity of approximately 195,000 wafers.

VIS in 2014 took over an 8-inch wafer fab, and related equipment and facilities from Sumpro Electronic, a subsidiary of DRAM firm Nanya Technology, for NT$2.18 billion. In 2007, VIS acquired an 8-inch fab and the fab tools from specialty DRAM and flash maker Winbond Electronics for about NT$8.3 billion.