Maxchip looking to acquire NSP plant

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Maxchip Electronics, the 8-inch foundry of contract chipmaker Powerchip Technology, is pursuing a bid to acquire a factory from solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP).

Maxchip has seen its supply fall short of demand, and continues to see its production lines run at full utilization. Acquiring the factory is part of Maxchip's capacity expansion plan.

NSP is looking to sell a factory in Chunan, northern Taiwan with a reserve price set at about NT$1.24 billion (US$40.6 million). An open bid will take place on July 11.

The factory, which NSP plans to sell, was previously owned by DelSolar. NSP completed its merger with DelSolar in May 2013. The facility was originally engaged in the manufacture of solar cells and modules.