Epistar files infringement complaint against All Star Lighting Supplies

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has filed a complaint against All Star Lighting Supplies in New Jersey District Court, alleging that US-based company's sales of Luxrite-brand LED filament light bulbs infringe its eight US patents and seeking damages, according to a company announcement.

This is Epistar's third patent infringement lawsuit regarding to LED filament light bulbs in the US. Epistar in August 2016 accused US-based Adamax of infringing six of its US patents for selling LED filament light bulbs under its Newhouse Lighting brand, and settled the case in October 2016 after Adamax agreed to pay royalty fees.

In April 2017, Epistar also charged US-based Lowe's Company and Lowe's Home Center for selling LED filament light bulbs produced by Kichler Lighting and LED light bulbs made by Utilitech.

Epistar has obtained and applied for more than 4,000 patents concerning LED filament light bulbs and LED light bulbs in Taiwan, China, the US and Europe. Epistar has licensed its patents to a number of China-based lighting makers, including Jingyang Lighting, Leedarson Lighting, Foshan Lighting and Super Trend Lighting

Epistar chairman Lee Biing-jye

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017