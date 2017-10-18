LED filament light bulb market estimated at US$831 million in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Global market value for LED filament light bulbs in 2017 is estimated at CNY5.66 billion (US$831 million), hiking 95% on year, and will see a 47.7% CAGR during 2017-2020, according to consulting firm GGII.

China-based makers exported 15.73 million LED filament light bulbs totaling US$22.47 million in first-half 2017, hiking 353% and 330% respectively on year, GGII said.

Currently, LED filament light bulbs have mainstream luminous flux of about 450lm and are widely used as decoration lighting in public places.

As LED light bulb prices keep falling, lighting vendors, such as Philips and Osram Licht, have devoted more efforts to marketing LED filament light bulbs. In the China market, a 3W LED filament light bulb sells at CNY28-30, munch higher than prices for 3W LED light bulbs.

With demand growing for LED filament light bulbs, the largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has invested CNY1.287 billion to build a factory with annual production capacity of 229 million such bulbs in eastern China. China-based Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics has also expanded production capacity for LED filament light bulbs.