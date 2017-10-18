Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:34 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
LED filament light bulb market estimated at US$831 million in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Global market value for LED filament light bulbs in 2017 is estimated at CNY5.66 billion (US$831 million), hiking 95% on year, and will see a 47.7% CAGR during 2017-2020, according to consulting firm GGII.

China-based makers exported 15.73 million LED filament light bulbs totaling US$22.47 million in first-half 2017, hiking 353% and 330% respectively on year, GGII said.

Currently, LED filament light bulbs have mainstream luminous flux of about 450lm and are widely used as decoration lighting in public places.

As LED light bulb prices keep falling, lighting vendors, such as Philips and Osram Licht, have devoted more efforts to marketing LED filament light bulbs. In the China market, a 3W LED filament light bulb sells at CNY28-30, munch higher than prices for 3W LED light bulbs.

With demand growing for LED filament light bulbs, the largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has invested CNY1.287 billion to build a factory with annual production capacity of 229 million such bulbs in eastern China. China-based Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics has also expanded production capacity for LED filament light bulbs.

Categories: LED LED applications

Tags: 2017 US

Realtime news

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    IT + CE | 1h 51min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link