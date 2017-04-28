Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Macronix International has been engaged in the development of 3D NAND technology, and expects to enter volume production of chips built using the technology for SSDs in 2018, according to company chairman Miin Wu.

3D NAND chips will be the mainstream NAND flash market segment over the next 10 years, said Wu, adding that Macronix is gearing up to enter the 3D NAND flash market targeting initially SSD applications. The company already has more than 100 engineers engaged in the R&D of 3D NAND technology, Wu noted.

Specializing in the manufacture of NOR flash and mask ROM memory, Macronix stepped into the NAND flash segment with single-level cell (SLC) NAND flash chips. The company has seen its supply of SLC NAND chips fall short of demand, Wu indicated.

Tight supply of NOR flash memory has already pushed up the chips prices, which are set to rise through the third quarter of 2017, Wu commented. The price rally in the second and third quarters will be more significant than that in the first quarter, Wu said.

Macronix has also started developing its 3D ROM technology and expects to enter volume production of ROM chips built using the technology in 2018, according to Wu. 3D ROM products could partially replace 64Gb and 128Gb NAND flash chips for gaming applications.

In addition, Wu disclosed Macronix' capex for 2017 is estimated at NT$3 billion (US$99.3 million). The company plans to expand its 12-inch fab production capacity to 2,400 wafers monthly from the current 2,000 units. Of the 12-inch fab capacity, 50% is utilized for the manufacture of ROM products and the other 50% for the production of NOR and NAND chips.

Macronix chairman Miin Wu

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2017