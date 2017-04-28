Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
27°C
Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Macronix International has been engaged in the development of 3D NAND technology, and expects to enter volume production of chips built using the technology for SSDs in 2018, according to company chairman Miin Wu.

3D NAND chips will be the mainstream NAND flash market segment over the next 10 years, said Wu, adding that Macronix is gearing up to enter the 3D NAND flash market targeting initially SSD applications. The company already has more than 100 engineers engaged in the R&D of 3D NAND technology, Wu noted.

Specializing in the manufacture of NOR flash and mask ROM memory, Macronix stepped into the NAND flash segment with single-level cell (SLC) NAND flash chips. The company has seen its supply of SLC NAND chips fall short of demand, Wu indicated.

Tight supply of NOR flash memory has already pushed up the chips prices, which are set to rise through the third quarter of 2017, Wu commented. The price rally in the second and third quarters will be more significant than that in the first quarter, Wu said.

Macronix has also started developing its 3D ROM technology and expects to enter volume production of ROM chips built using the technology in 2018, according to Wu. 3D ROM products could partially replace 64Gb and 128Gb NAND flash chips for gaming applications.

In addition, Wu disclosed Macronix' capex for 2017 is estimated at NT$3 billion (US$99.3 million). The company plans to expand its 12-inch fab production capacity to 2,400 wafers monthly from the current 2,000 units. Of the 12-inch fab capacity, 50% is utilized for the manufacture of ROM products and the other 50% for the production of NOR and NAND chips.

Macronix chairman Miin Wu

Macronix chairman Miin Wu
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2017

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link