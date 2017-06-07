Winbond, Macronix post revenue growth in May

Winbond Electronics and Macronix International have reported sequential increases in May consolidated revenues of 4.5% and 2.1%, respectively.
Winbond, which makes niche-market DRAM and NOR chips, announced consolidated revenues for May 2017 increased nearly 10% on year to about NT$3.8 billion (US$126 million). Revenues for the first five months of 2017 came to NT$17.86 billion, rising 4.7% from a year ago.
Winbond's consolidated revenues include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which reported revenues for May 2017 grew 5.7% on year to NT$790 million. Nuvoton's cumulative 2017 revenues through May increased 10.3% from a year earlier to NT$3.67 billion.
Macronix, a manufacturer of mask ROM and NOR flash chips, posted May consolidated revenues of NT$2.09 billion. Revenues were 20.2% above the NT$1.74 billion registered in May 2016.
Macronix' revenues for the first five months of 2017 totaled NT$10.75 billion, rising 25.5% from a year ago.
Macronix, Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Macronix
Winbond
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Apr-17
|
2,048
|
17.5%
|
3,637
|
3.3%
|
Mar-17
|
2,411
|
35.9%
|
3,652
|
6.6%
|
Feb-17
|
2,014
|
23.7%
|
3,351
|
4.6%
|
Jan-17
|
2,185
|
29.8%
|
3,422
|
(1%)
|
Dec-16
|
2,097
|
21.9%
|
3,492
|
11%
|
Nov-16
|
2,198
|
12.4%
|
3,573
|
8%
|
Oct-16
|
2,471
|
28.5%
|
3,710
|
9.6%
|
Sep-16
|
2,833
|
49.3%
|
3,632
|
12.7%
|
Aug-16
|
2,112
|
11.3%
|
3,574
|
11.1%
|
Jul-16
|
2,147
|
16%
|
3,527
|
14%
|
Jun-16
|
1,699
|
(6.7%)
|
3,521
|
16.9%
|
May-16
|
1,739
|
9.4%
|
3,455
|
12.2%
|
Apr-16
|
1,743
|
11.5%
|
3,521
|
11.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017