Winbond, Macronix post revenue growth in May

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Winbond Electronics and Macronix International have reported sequential increases in May consolidated revenues of 4.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Winbond, which makes niche-market DRAM and NOR chips, announced consolidated revenues for May 2017 increased nearly 10% on year to about NT$3.8 billion (US$126 million). Revenues for the first five months of 2017 came to NT$17.86 billion, rising 4.7% from a year ago.

Winbond's consolidated revenues include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which reported revenues for May 2017 grew 5.7% on year to NT$790 million. Nuvoton's cumulative 2017 revenues through May increased 10.3% from a year earlier to NT$3.67 billion.

Macronix, a manufacturer of mask ROM and NOR flash chips, posted May consolidated revenues of NT$2.09 billion. Revenues were 20.2% above the NT$1.74 billion registered in May 2016.

Macronix' revenues for the first five months of 2017 totaled NT$10.75 billion, rising 25.5% from a year ago.

Macronix, Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Macronix Winbond Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Apr-17 2,048 17.5% 3,637 3.3% Mar-17 2,411 35.9% 3,652 6.6% Feb-17 2,014 23.7% 3,351 4.6% Jan-17 2,185 29.8% 3,422 (1%) Dec-16 2,097 21.9% 3,492 11% Nov-16 2,198 12.4% 3,573 8% Oct-16 2,471 28.5% 3,710 9.6% Sep-16 2,833 49.3% 3,632 12.7% Aug-16 2,112 11.3% 3,574 11.1% Jul-16 2,147 16% 3,527 14% Jun-16 1,699 (6.7%) 3,521 16.9% May-16 1,739 9.4% 3,455 12.2% Apr-16 1,743 11.5% 3,521 11.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017