Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
27°C
Macronix reports profit for 1Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 April 2017]

Macronix International has reported its third consecutive profitable quarter enabling its net value per share to stay above NT$5 (US$0.17). The maker of flash and mask ROM memory expects to resume trading under normal conditions on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) in May.

Macronix posted net profits of NT$203 million on revenues of NT$6.61 billion for the first quarter of 2017. The company's net value per share improved to NT$5.07 as of the end of the quarter.

Macronix' revenues for first-quarter 2017 represented a 2% sequential decrease but a 30% on-year increase. Gross margin for the quarter came to 27% compared with 32% in the prior quarter and 15% a year ago.

Of Macronix' first-quarter revenues, NOR flash memory accounted for 58% followed by ROM products with 23%, NAND flash with 11% and the foundry business with 8%.

Sales generated from Macronix' NOR flash chips increased 18% on year and 2% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, while unit shipments grew 58% from a year earlier and 8% on quarter. Meanwhile, sales of the company's ROM products hiked 145% on year but dropped 4% sequentially in the first quarter with unit shipments climbing 87% from a year earlier but decreasing 17% on quarter.

Sales of Macronix' NAND flash products surged 41% from a year ago but decreased 13% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, while unit shipments rose 123% on year and 9% on quarter.

Macronix swung to operating profits of NT$414 million in the first quarter of 2017 from losses of NT$805 million a year earlier. The company's net EPS reached NT$0.06 compared with negative NT$0.25 during the same period in 2016.

