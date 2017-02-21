Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:51 (GMT+8)
China and Taiwan fabs gearing up for next-gen memory production
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

China- and Taiwan-based pure-play foundries are partnering with their fabless clients to fabricate next-generation memory types, such as 3D NAND, MRAM and ReRAM, while memory chipmakers are developing the next-generation technologies in-house.

United Microelectronics (UMC) in February disclosed it is teaming up with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions (PSCS) to develop jointly process technology for ReRAM chips. PSCS will ship product samples based on UMC's 40nm process in 2018, followed by volume production in 2019.

Earlier in 2017, Crossbar told EETimes its ReRAM products are in production at foundry partner Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) using a 40nm CMOS process and is sampling to SMIC's customers. In March 2016, the pair signed an agreement to provide ReRAM blocks based on SMIC' 40nm CMOS manufacturing process.

SMIC is looking to advance its production technology for ReRAM chips to 28nm in 2017, which will be a milestone for the China-based foundry in enhancing its technology capability, according to industry sources.

In addition, Micron Technology plans to have its Japan fab in Hiroshima mass produce MRAM products, said the sources.

Macronix International is scheduled to roll out its 3D NAND products in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources indicated. The Taiwan-based NOR flash memory specialist has stepped into the NAND flash field with in-house developed technology that has been advanced to 19nm from 36nm and 75nm.

Winbond Electronics is about to enter ReRAM mass production, following many years of R&D, the sources also noted.

