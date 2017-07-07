Winbond, Macronix June revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 July 2017]

Winbond Electronics and Macronix International have reported sequential increases in June consolidated revenues of 4.7% and 15.9%, respectively.

Winbond, which makes niche-market DRAM and NOR chips, announced consolidated revenues for June 2017 increased 12.9% on year to NT$3.98 billion (US$129.9 million). Revenues for the first six months of 2017 came to NT$21.84 billion, rising 6.1% from a year ago.

Winbond's consolidated revenues include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which reported revenues for June 2017 grew 8.5% sequentially and 15.2% on year to NT$857 million. Nuvoton's cumulative 2017 revenues through June increased 11.2% from a year earlier to NT$4.53 billion.

Macronix, a manufacturer of mask ROM and NOR flash chips, reported June consolidated revenues increased 12.9% from a year earlier to NT$2.42 billion. Macronix' revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$21.84 billion, rising 6.1% from a year ago.