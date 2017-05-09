Taiwan market: JPW to offer VR motion solutions for arcades

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

More than 10 VR arcade entertainment centers will be set up across Taiwan starting June using VR motion solutions developed by the newly established JPW International Technology, according to JPW founder and CEO Jack Tong. Tong is former president of HTC North Asia.

JPW has teamed up software/hardware integrator OnePro VR and channel developer JoyLand to launch its VR motion solutions, Tong said, adding that the cooperation aims to develop and offer integrated VR arcade platforms, related solutions and brand development.

JPW and VR arcade operators will aim to establish interactive VR experience shops with applications including entertainment, education, sports and parenting, Tong added.

For VR content, JPW will cooperate with Futuretown and will also establish strategic partnerships with Japan-based vendors such as Crescent, Tong revealed.