Taiwan market: JPW opens first VR arcade experience store in Taipei

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

JPW International Technology, a VR motion solution provider, has opened its first VR arcade experience store in Taipei enabling consumers to try out VR related sports, gaming, parenting and educational activities through various VR devices and solutions.

The VR arcade is currently equipped with eight sets of VR equipment and is expected to attract over 1,000 users a month, said JPW founder and CEO Jack Tong. Tong is former president of HTC North Asia.

JPW plans to set up at least 15 VR experience store in cooperation with current arcade operators in Taiwan before year-end 2017, Tong said, adding that JPW also plans to step into the VR arcade market in Japan in the second half of the year.

JPW founder and CEO Jack Tong

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, July 2017