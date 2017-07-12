VR arcades to accelerate VR industry development, says firm

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

The establishment of VR arcades will enable VR content and hardware developers to provide facilities for consumers to try out immersive VR experiences and thereby to accelerate development of the VR industry, according to Jack Tong, founder and CEO of JPW International Technology.

The space, services and related equipment provided by arcade shops will serve as the growth drivers of the VR industry, Tong added.

JPW, a VR motion solution provider, opened its first VR arcade experience store in Taipei recently, and plans to set up at least 15 VR arcades in Taiwan before year-end 2017.

VR arcades will also serve as platforms for continued optimization of related hardware devices and software upgrades, as well as venues for cross-border tournaments of VR games, a business model which is suitable for long-term operations, Tong stressed.

JPW plans to sponsor a cross-border VR competition at the end of 2017 at the earliest, Tong said, adding that the increasing popularity of VR competitions will gradually subvert the current operations of gaming machines and bring change to the ecosystem of the entertainment industry.

JPW is looking forward a further expansion of its operating scale when the business model of VR arcades becomes more mature, and the opportunity to cooperate with telecom operators to promote VR applications under 5G environments, Tong said.

JPW CEO Jack Tong

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017