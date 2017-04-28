STSP aims to set up robot production base in Tainan in 4 years

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

The Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) has signed a MOU with an industrial association and a number of academic organizations in southern part of Taiwan, aiming to push for the formation of a robot production base in the STSP.

The STSP has secured a budget of NT$1 billion (US$33.156 million) from the Ministry of Science and Technology to implement the project, according to Lin Wei-cheng, director general of the STSP Administration.

During the period from 2017-2020, the STSP will assist about 30 startups engaged in the development of robot products to enter into its accelerator program, Lin said, adding that the administration of the science park will also solicit over 10 smart machinery makers to build factories and at least one multinational company to set up a R&D center in the park.

The STSP has clusters of a number of manufacturing industries such as precision machinery, medical materials, optoelectronics and semiconductor products, and therefore the park has potential to become a production base for robot, AI and other innovative products, Lin stated.

STSP Administration director general Lin Wei-cheng|

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, April 2017