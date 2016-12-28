Taiwan science parks January-October revenues drop slightly, says MOST

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.909 trillion (US$59.92 billion) during January-October 2016, dropping 0.59% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

For the 10-month period, HSP recorded revenues of NT$844.557 billion, down 7.10% on year; STSP had NT$649.993 billion, up 9.21%; and CTSP posted NT$411.012 billion, down 0.34%.

The science parks posted combined export value of NT$1.363 trillion in January-November 2016, increasing 8.11% on year, and combined import value of NT$740.903 billion, growing 10.01%, MOST said.

As of the end of November 2016, 921 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 810 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 268,090 employees in the three parks as of the end of November: 150,591 in HSP, 77,860 in STSP and 39,638 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science parks' revenues by industry, Jan-Oct 2016 (NT$b) Category of industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 620.815 391.050 241.442 1,253.306 4.40% Optoelectronics 129.133 212.358 143.882 485.373 (13.72%) PC & peripherals 29.626 1.356 2.833 33.815 (1.66%) Networking & communication 25.758 4.860 0.061 30.678 (1.06%) Precision machinery 28.936 30.811 19.073 78.820 16.76% Biotechnology 8.072 7.434 2.552 18.057 14.44% Others 5.217 2.125 1.170 8.512 2.99%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016