The robotic expansion: Q&A with Kuka CEO Stefan Lampa

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Kuka Robotics, as the world's leading maker of robots used in automobile manufacturing, has been making efforts to extend robotic application to other manufacturing sectors, especially consumer electronics.

Kuka Robotics CEO Stefan Lampa talked about the outlook of the robotic industry and his company's business during a recent interview by Digitimes.

Q:What is the outlook of the development of the robotics industry?

A: The development of robotics industry was already quite mature as early as 1970's, but application was almost limited to automobile production. The industry had been developing slowly until the financial crisis in 2008 and since then global demand for robots has been growing. Many companies that ignored the importance of manufacturing could not survie the financial crisis, which allowed many others to begin to realize the importance of manufacturing, and adopt robots as key part of their automating production. Demand for robots is especially strong in Asia; for example, China has been the globally largest robot market for a few years, with demand in 2018 forecast to take up 50% of the global total.

Q: The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) expects growth in global robot demand to slow down in 2017. What are your opinions?

A: I don't think so. IFR has many members, including Kuka, and usually holds conservative outlook. In fact, I have seen strong growth in global robot demand and expect Kuka to have higher growth than the global average.

Q: Where are Kuka's factories? Are there plans to expand production capacitiy?

A: Kuka's factory in Shanghai, eastern China, plans to double production capacity; another in Augusburg, Germany, plans to expand capacity by 30%. In addition, Kuka has a factory in Hungary. Kuka started capacity expansion in 2016 and will expand total capacity around the world by 40% by the end of 2017.

Q: In Kuka's view, which manufacturing industries have the fast growth in use of robots?

A: Among Kuka's clients, consumer electronics makers have stronger demand. However, makers in other industries, such as textile, garment, food, beverage and kitchenware, are showing interest in adopting robots.

Q:Why didn't you mention automobile manufacturing?

A: The automobile segment is Kuka's core business, but there isn't exciting development in the segment. For the segment, we do continue improving and upgrading automation equipment, but growth for the segment is slow, with annual growth at 4-5%. Kuka will maintain leadership in this market segment.

For Kuka, however, the challenges and opportunities exist in robotic application to other manufacturing industries mentioned earlier. These industries are promising to big changes in the robotics industry. Robot demand from makers of automotive components and parts is estimated to grow 15-20% a year and that from the consumer electronics, toys, food and beverage sectors will each increase by 10-15%. Noteworthy is use of robots in restaurants where robots are employed to handle less complicated food preparation in kitchens, allowing employees to devote more time to wait on customers.

Q: How different is the design of robots for manufacturing consumer electronics from others?

A: Kuka keeps the same concept of robot design to provide products of high quality, reliability and performance for clients. For use in production of consumer electronics in particular, Kuka offers small- to medium-size robots with payload of 1kg, 3kg and 5kg which feature low cost and dedicated functions. In addition, Kuka will improve operating interfaces to make operation of robots easier, for example, to facilitate communications between robot operators and robots. Operating interfaces are based on graphic expressions or can allow operators to directly command robots. I think dark factories (100% automation without workers) are not feasible because the cost incurred is very high. In comparison, return on investment in part automation matched with labor is higher than in a dark factory. Equipped with collaborative robots, factories are not necessary to be large and instead can be in small sizes and good design to reduce operating cost. Kuka holds an ideal notion that robots undertake 80% of operation of a factory and the remaining 20% is by labor.

Q: For manufacturing consumer electronics, how long does return on investment in robots take?

A: Generally speaking, Kuka's Asian clients hope for return on investment in two years and European ones in three years and the difference is because Asian clients' products have shorter life; for example, a product may be upgraded or remodeled three times in two years following its launch. While Kuka keeps shortening time for return on investment, the time depends on the scale of deploying robots: the larger the scale, the shorter the time, which could be reduced to even one year.

Q: Some vendors add visualization systems on robots. What does Kuka think of such design?

A: Kuka does not build visualization systems in robots but has partnered with several suppliers of standard visualization systems to enable system integration service providers to install such systems. Instead, Kuka is developing a sensing model for robots to sense ambient conditions and objects they are to catch or move, and then choose the best method of catching or moving based on the data. Kuka will showcase the sensing model at the Hannover Messe 2017 in Hannover, Germany, during April 24-28, and launch a series of products in 2018.

Q: China-based Midea Group has acquired a majority stake in Kuka. What business opportunities can the deal bring for Kuka?

A: Midea is engaged in global business operation and especially has a strong market presence in China. This can help Kuka expand client base. In addition, Kuka can learn a great deal from Midea's expertise and long-term business strategies.

Q: Many competitors have entered the global robot market. What do you think of the competition?

A: Kuka hopes that competition arising from newcomers will change the development of the robot industry in a beneficial way. But so far many of them have failed to show innovative ideas.

Kuka Robotics CEO Stefan Lampa

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017