Taipei, Thursday, March 9, 2017 05:48 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
19°C
The robotic expansion: Q&A with Kuka CEO Stefan Lampa
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Kuka Robotics, as the world's leading maker of robots used in automobile manufacturing, has been making efforts to extend robotic application to other manufacturing sectors, especially consumer electronics.

Kuka Robotics CEO Stefan Lampa talked about the outlook of the robotic industry and his company's business during a recent interview by Digitimes.

Q:What is the outlook of the development of the robotics industry?

A: The development of robotics industry was already quite mature as early as 1970's, but application was almost limited to automobile production. The industry had been developing slowly until the financial crisis in 2008 and since then global demand for robots has been growing. Many companies that ignored the importance of manufacturing could not survie the financial crisis, which allowed many others to begin to realize the importance of manufacturing, and adopt robots as key part of their automating production. Demand for robots is especially strong in Asia; for example, China has been the globally largest robot market for a few years, with demand in 2018 forecast to take up 50% of the global total.

Q: The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) expects growth in global robot demand to slow down in 2017. What are your opinions?

A: I don't think so. IFR has many members, including Kuka, and usually holds conservative outlook. In fact, I have seen strong growth in global robot demand and expect Kuka to have higher growth than the global average.

Q: Where are Kuka's factories? Are there plans to expand production capacitiy?

A: Kuka's factory in Shanghai, eastern China, plans to double production capacity; another in Augusburg, Germany, plans to expand capacity by 30%. In addition, Kuka has a factory in Hungary. Kuka started capacity expansion in 2016 and will expand total capacity around the world by 40% by the end of 2017.

Q: In Kuka's view, which manufacturing industries have the fast growth in use of robots?

A: Among Kuka's clients, consumer electronics makers have stronger demand. However, makers in other industries, such as textile, garment, food, beverage and kitchenware, are showing interest in adopting robots.

Q:Why didn't you mention automobile manufacturing?

A: The automobile segment is Kuka's core business, but there isn't exciting development in the segment. For the segment, we do continue improving and upgrading automation equipment, but growth for the segment is slow, with annual growth at 4-5%. Kuka will maintain leadership in this market segment.

For Kuka, however, the challenges and opportunities exist in robotic application to other manufacturing industries mentioned earlier. These industries are promising to big changes in the robotics industry. Robot demand from makers of automotive components and parts is estimated to grow 15-20% a year and that from the consumer electronics, toys, food and beverage sectors will each increase by 10-15%. Noteworthy is use of robots in restaurants where robots are employed to handle less complicated food preparation in kitchens, allowing employees to devote more time to wait on customers.

Q: How different is the design of robots for manufacturing consumer electronics from others?

A: Kuka keeps the same concept of robot design to provide products of high quality, reliability and performance for clients. For use in production of consumer electronics in particular, Kuka offers small- to medium-size robots with payload of 1kg, 3kg and 5kg which feature low cost and dedicated functions. In addition, Kuka will improve operating interfaces to make operation of robots easier, for example, to facilitate communications between robot operators and robots. Operating interfaces are based on graphic expressions or can allow operators to directly command robots. I think dark factories (100% automation without workers) are not feasible because the cost incurred is very high. In comparison, return on investment in part automation matched with labor is higher than in a dark factory. Equipped with collaborative robots, factories are not necessary to be large and instead can be in small sizes and good design to reduce operating cost. Kuka holds an ideal notion that robots undertake 80% of operation of a factory and the remaining 20% is by labor.

Q: For manufacturing consumer electronics, how long does return on investment in robots take?

A: Generally speaking, Kuka's Asian clients hope for return on investment in two years and European ones in three years and the difference is because Asian clients' products have shorter life; for example, a product may be upgraded or remodeled three times in two years following its launch. While Kuka keeps shortening time for return on investment, the time depends on the scale of deploying robots: the larger the scale, the shorter the time, which could be reduced to even one year.

Q: Some vendors add visualization systems on robots. What does Kuka think of such design?

A: Kuka does not build visualization systems in robots but has partnered with several suppliers of standard visualization systems to enable system integration service providers to install such systems. Instead, Kuka is developing a sensing model for robots to sense ambient conditions and objects they are to catch or move, and then choose the best method of catching or moving based on the data. Kuka will showcase the sensing model at the Hannover Messe 2017 in Hannover, Germany, during April 24-28, and launch a series of products in 2018.

Q: China-based Midea Group has acquired a majority stake in Kuka. What business opportunities can the deal bring for Kuka?

A: Midea is engaged in global business operation and especially has a strong market presence in China. This can help Kuka expand client base. In addition, Kuka can learn a great deal from Midea's expertise and long-term business strategies.

Q: Many competitors have entered the global robot market. What do you think of the competition?

A: Kuka hopes that competition arising from newcomers will change the development of the robot industry in a beneficial way. But so far many of them have failed to show innovative ideas.

Kuka Robotics CEO

Kuka Robotics CEO Stefan Lampa
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • Cvilux 2016 revenues up 1.81% on year

    IT + CE | 8h 5min ago

  • eMemory NeoFuse IP implemented for OLED applications

    Bits + chips | 8h 10min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.94 for 2016

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 8h 12min ago

  • China market: January sales of new energy cars slump on year, says CAAM

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Auras Technology nets NT$8.36 per share, to deal out dividend of NT$3.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • Ledlink Optics nets NT$2.73 per share, to deal out dividend of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • Neo Solar Power to cut manpower

    Before Going to Press | 8h 27min ago

  • HannStar Display to deal out dividend of NT$0.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Inventec enjoys growth in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Adlink sees 2016 net profits slip 29% on year

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Wistron reports over 20% on-year revenue growth for February

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • MediaTek sticking with TSMC for 7nm chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • PSI to spin off energy business

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • China IC production value rises 20% in 2016, says CSIA

    Before Going to Press | 8h 41min ago

  • IgniteNet, Q-Ware to offer wireless network solutions to financial firms

    Before Going to Press | 8h 41min ago

  • China makers ship 46.86 million handsets in January

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Lite-On Semi sales to peak 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • Samsung Xian fab output value exceeds SMIC in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • FCCL maker Flexium reports on-year revenue growth for February

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • TSMC China sees net profits decline significantly in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 45min ago

  • Diode maker Eris February revenues surge 43%

    Before Going to Press | 8h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link