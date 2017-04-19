Taipei, Thursday, April 20, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
Quanta Storage to showcase TM5 robot at Hannover Messe 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

Quanta Storage will exhibit the TM5, a 6-axis collaborative robot equipped with built-in ability to recognize bearings to adjust coordinate values at Hannover Messe 2017. The robot offers flexible deployment among different production lines, and low procurement and maintenance costs, according to the company.

Hannover Messe will be hosted from April 24-28 in Hannover, Germany and the show in 2017 is expected to focus on robots for automated production lines and smart factories.

Quanta Storage noted that its robot solution can greatly reduce the learning time needed, shrinking from over one month of system integration to only five minutes.

Quanta Storage TM5 robot

Quanta Storage TM5 robot
Photo:Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017

