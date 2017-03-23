Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:36 (GMT+8)
Taiwan science parks post 2016 total revenues of NT$ 2.376 trillion, says MOST
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2.376 trillion (US$74.97 billion) in 2016, growing 2.94% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$1.039 trillion, down 5.61% on year; STSP had NT$829.563 billion, up 16.00%, and CTSP posted NT$507.367 billion, up 3.10%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.51 trillion in 2016, increasing 9.91% on year, and a combined import value of NT$824.649 billion, growing 13.97%, MOST said.

As of the end of February 2017, 928 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 814 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 269,502 employees in the three parks at the end of February: 151,404 in HSP, 77,565 in STSP and 40,533 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, 2016 (NT$b)

Category of industries

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

Integrated circuits

765.6

506.785

300.344

1,572.729

8.67%

Opto-electronics

153.804

265.723

175.175

594.702

(11.25%)

Computers & peripherals

35.777

1.654

3.453

40.884

(2.86%)

Networking & communication

32.274

5.676

0.076

38.025

(0.29%)

Precision machinery

35.972

38.040

23.822

97.823

19.32%

Biotechnology

9.811

9.126

3.125

22.062

15.25%

Others

6.245

2.560

1.372

10.177

3.47%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

