Taiwan science parks post 2016 total revenues of NT$ 2.376 trillion, says MOST

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2.376 trillion (US$74.97 billion) in 2016, growing 2.94% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$1.039 trillion, down 5.61% on year; STSP had NT$829.563 billion, up 16.00%, and CTSP posted NT$507.367 billion, up 3.10%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.51 trillion in 2016, increasing 9.91% on year, and a combined import value of NT$824.649 billion, growing 13.97%, MOST said.

As of the end of February 2017, 928 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 814 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 269,502 employees in the three parks at the end of February: 151,404 in HSP, 77,565 in STSP and 40,533 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, 2016 (NT$b) Category of industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y Integrated circuits 765.6 506.785 300.344 1,572.729 8.67% Opto-electronics 153.804 265.723 175.175 594.702 (11.25%) Computers & peripherals 35.777 1.654 3.453 40.884 (2.86%) Networking & communication 32.274 5.676 0.076 38.025 (0.29%) Precision machinery 35.972 38.040 23.822 97.823 19.32% Biotechnology 9.811 9.126 3.125 22.062 15.25% Others 6.245 2.560 1.372 10.177 3.47%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017