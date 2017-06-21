Taiwan science parks post January-April total revenues of over NT$758 billion, says MOST

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$758.531 billion (US$25.05 billion) in January-April 2017, growing 11.31% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$319.779 billion, up 0.36% on year; STSP had NT$282.360 billion, up 33.50%, and CTSP posted NT$156.392 billion, up 3.35%.

The three parks posted a combined export value of NT$641.117 billion in January-May, increasing 23.85% on year, and a combined import value of NT$340.457 billion, growing 19.37%, MOST said.

As of the end of May 2017, 923 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 817 had set up or were setting up factories, MOST indicated. There were 270,688 employees in the three parks at the end of May: 151,644 in HSP, 77,692 in STSP and 41,352 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Taiwan science park revenues, January-April 2017 (NT$b) Industry HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y Integrated circuits 230.515 174.015 86.605 491.135 12.12% Opto-electronics 47.127 90.825 58.763 196.716 10.13% Computers & peripherals 12.155 0.617 1.136 13.908 12.08% Networking & communication 11.476 1.672 0.019 13.167 7.63% Precision machinery 13.588 11.107 8.151 32.846 10.09% Biotechnology 2.860 3.248 1.204 7.312 4.58% Others 2.056 0.877 0.514 3.447 3.97%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017