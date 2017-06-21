Taiwan science parks post January-April total revenues of over NT$758 billion, says MOST

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$758.531 billion (US$25.05 billion) in January-April 2017, growing 11.31% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded revenues of NT$319.779 billion, up 0.36% on year; STSP had NT$282.360 billion, up 33.50%, and CTSP posted NT$156.392 billion, up 3.35%.
The three parks posted a combined export value of NT$641.117 billion in January-May, increasing 23.85% on year, and a combined import value of NT$340.457 billion, growing 19.37%, MOST said.
As of the end of May 2017, 923 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 817 had set up or were setting up factories, MOST indicated. There were 270,688 employees in the three parks at the end of May: 151,644 in HSP, 77,692 in STSP and 41,352 in CTSP, MOST noted.
MOST: Taiwan science park revenues, January-April 2017 (NT$b)
Industry
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
Integrated circuits
230.515
174.015
86.605
491.135
12.12%
Opto-electronics
47.127
90.825
58.763
196.716
10.13%
Computers & peripherals
12.155
0.617
1.136
13.908
12.08%
Networking & communication
11.476
1.672
0.019
13.167
7.63%
Precision machinery
13.588
11.107
8.151
32.846
10.09%
Biotechnology
2.860
3.248
1.204
7.312
4.58%
Others
2.056
0.877
0.514
3.447
3.97%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017