Singapore-based accelerator AIRmaker unveils office in Taiwan
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

AIRmaker, a Singapore-based startup accelerator focusing on IoT (Internet of Things)-based health care and smart city sectors, on July 17 unveiled its operating base at Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).

AIRmaker will cooperate with an incubation center established at STSP by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and another established by the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology (STUST) to help startup businesses with potential international competitiveness to tap the Southeast Asia market.

AIRmaker runs its accelerator operation in partnerships with Ascendas Singbridge, Infocomm Investments and Runyang Group.

STUST has been commissioned to operate the MOEA-established incubation center since early 2017, and has cooperated with the National University of Singapore and Singapore-based Temasek Polytechnic to arrange Taiwan-based startups to move into Temasek Polytechnic's incubation center and Singapore-based ones into the MOEA's incubation center.

AIRmaker holds an inaugural ceremony in Southern Taiwan Science Park

Photo: Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology

