Taiwan science parks post January-February revenues of over NT$358 billion
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Government-developed and run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$358.506 billion (US$11.8 billion) in January-February 2017, growing 14.43% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$156.431 billion, up 8.01% on year; STSP had NT$132.236 billion, up 27.42%, and CTSP posted NT$69.818 billion, up 7.98%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$408.089 billion in January-March, increasing 36.57% on year, and a combined import value of NT$212.814 billion, growing 28.82%, MOST said.

As of the end of March 2017, 923 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 815 of them had set up or were setting up factories, MOST indicated. There were 269,671 employees at the three parks at the end of March: 151,491 in HSP, 77,294 in STSP and 40,886 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Taiwan science park revenues by industry, January-February 2017 (NT$b)

Category of industry

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

Integrated circuits

114.542

80.387

37.057

231.986

16.70%

Opto-electronics

22.826

43.896

27.742

94.464

12.57%

Computers & peripherals

4.987

0.292

0.569

5.847

(2.30%)

Networking & communication

5.042

0.751

0.007

5.801

(2.32%)

Precision machinery

6.618

5.003

3.638

15.260

11.30%

Biotechnology

1.339

1.513

0.572

3.423

2.44%

Others

1.078

0.415

0.232

1.725

7.80%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

