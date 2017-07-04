Elan 2Q17 revenues beat guidance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Touch and fingerprint sensor vendor Elan Microelectronics saw its June revenues climb to a nine-month high of NT$656 million (US$21.5 million). The company reported revenues of NT$1.87 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 17.5% sequentially.

Elan's revenues for second-quarter 2017 topped the company's guidance range of between NT$1.78 billion and NT$1.82 billion. Shipments of Elan's touchscreen controllers for notebooks and touchpads, and fingerprint sensors would act as revenue growth drivers during the quarter, the company said previously.

Market watchers expect Elan to post an about 10% sequential increase in third-quarter revenues.

Elan posted net profits of NT$140 million on revenues of NT$1.589 billion for the first quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.34 compared to NT$0.40 a quarter earlier and NT$0.26 a year ago.