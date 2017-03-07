Elan revenues up over 37% on year in February

MOPS, March 7; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$486 million (US$15.74 million) for February 2017, representing a 6.61% drop on month and 37.63% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$1.007 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 13.67% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.77% and finished at NT$38.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 7, 2017.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 486 (6.6%) 37.6% 1,007 13.7% Jan-17 521 (2.9%) (2.2%) 521 (2.2%) Dec-16 536 (4.8%) 6.1% 6,559 (0.7%) Nov-16 563 2.6% (6%) 6,023 (1.3%) Oct-16 549 (17.7%) (10.8%) 5,460 (0.7%) Sep-16 666 (3.7%) 5.4% 4,911 0.5% Aug-16 692 15.2% 30% 4,245 (0.2%) Jul-16 601 10.9% 16% 3,553 (4.5%) Jun-16 542 4.8% 10.7% 2,952 (7.9%) May-16 517 5.1% 6.6% 2,410 (11.2%) Apr-16 492 (4.2%) (9.5%) 1,892 (15.1%) Mar-16 514 45.6% (7.5%) 1,400 (16.9%) Feb-16 353 (33.7%) (23.3%) 886 (21.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017