Elan revenues up over 37% on year in February

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$486 million (US$15.74 million) for February 2017, representing a 6.61% drop on month and 37.63% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$1.007 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 13.67% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.77% and finished at NT$38.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 7, 2017.
Elan: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
486
|
(6.6%)
|
37.6%
|
1,007
|
13.7%
Jan-17
|
521
|
(2.9%)
|
(2.2%)
|
521
|
(2.2%)
Dec-16
|
536
|
(4.8%)
|
6.1%
|
6,559
|
(0.7%)
Nov-16
|
563
|
2.6%
|
(6%)
|
6,023
|
(1.3%)
Oct-16
|
549
|
(17.7%)
|
(10.8%)
|
5,460
|
(0.7%)
Sep-16
|
666
|
(3.7%)
|
5.4%
|
4,911
|
0.5%
Aug-16
|
692
|
15.2%
|
30%
|
4,245
|
(0.2%)
Jul-16
|
601
|
10.9%
|
16%
|
3,553
|
(4.5%)
Jun-16
|
542
|
4.8%
|
10.7%
|
2,952
|
(7.9%)
May-16
|
517
|
5.1%
|
6.6%
|
2,410
|
(11.2%)
Apr-16
|
492
|
(4.2%)
|
(9.5%)
|
1,892
|
(15.1%)
Mar-16
|
514
|
45.6%
|
(7.5%)
|
1,400
|
(16.9%)
Feb-16
|
353
|
(33.7%)
|
(23.3%)
|
886
|
(21.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017