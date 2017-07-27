Elan posts EPS of NT$1.04 in 1H17

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Touch and fingerprint sensor vendor Elan Microelectronics has reported net profit surged 74% from a year earlier to NT$405 million (US$13.3 million) in the first half of 2017. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$1.04.

Elan posted net profits of NT$292 million in the second quarter of 2017, up a robust 109% sequentially, while revenues increased 17% on quarter to NT$1.87 billion. EPS for the quarter reached NT$0.70.

Rising shipments of touchscreen solutions for notebooks and touchpads led to the revenue growth, said Elan, which expressed optimism about its business outlook for the third quarter. The company did not give financial guidance.

Elan expects shipments of its notebook-use touchscreen controllers to enjoy 15-20% sequentially, while shipments for touchpads will stay flat on quarter.

With its touchpad solutions, Elan has reportedly cut into the supply chains of Huawei and Xiaomi for the vendors' new notebook models.

Meanwhile, shipments of Elan's fingerprint sensors for notebooks are expected to reach 800,000 units in the third quarter, rising from 550,000 units in the second quarter, according to the company. Elan also expects sales generated from its MCU line to stay flat on quarter.

Elan reportedly is shipping fingerprint sensors for notebooks to Asustek Computer, Acer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Xiaomi.