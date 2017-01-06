Elan Microelectronics reports revenues for December 2016

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$536 million (US$16.76 million) for December 2016, representing a 4.8% drop on month and 6.06% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$6.559 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.7% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Elan Microelectronics totaled NT$6.605 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.07% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.82% and finished at NT$35.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Elan: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
536
|
(4.8%)
|
6.1%
|
6,559
|
(0.7%)
Nov-16
|
563
|
2.6%
|
(6%)
|
6,023
|
(1.3%)
Oct-16
|
549
|
(17.7%)
|
(10.8%)
|
5,460
|
(0.7%)
Sep-16
|
666
|
(3.7%)
|
5.4%
|
4,911
|
0.5%
Aug-16
|
692
|
15.2%
|
30%
|
4,245
|
(0.2%)
Jul-16
|
601
|
10.9%
|
16%
|
3,553
|
(4.5%)
Jun-16
|
542
|
4.8%
|
10.7%
|
2,952
|
(7.9%)
May-16
|
517
|
5.1%
|
6.6%
|
2,410
|
(11.2%)
Apr-16
|
492
|
(4.2%)
|
(9.5%)
|
1,892
|
(15.1%)
Mar-16
|
514
|
45.6%
|
(7.5%)
|
1,400
|
(16.9%)
Feb-16
|
353
|
(33.7%)
|
(23.3%)
|
886
|
(21.5%)
Jan-16
|
532
|
5.4%
|
(20.3%)
|
532
|
(20.3%)
Dec-15
|
505
|
(15.6%)
|
(21.6%)
|
6,605
|
(14.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017