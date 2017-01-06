Elan Microelectronics reports revenues for December 2016

MOPS, January 6; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$536 million (US$16.76 million) for December 2016, representing a 4.8% drop on month and 6.06% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$6.559 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.7% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Elan Microelectronics totaled NT$6.605 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.07% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.82% and finished at NT$35.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 536 (4.8%) 6.1% 6,559 (0.7%) Nov-16 563 2.6% (6%) 6,023 (1.3%) Oct-16 549 (17.7%) (10.8%) 5,460 (0.7%) Sep-16 666 (3.7%) 5.4% 4,911 0.5% Aug-16 692 15.2% 30% 4,245 (0.2%) Jul-16 601 10.9% 16% 3,553 (4.5%) Jun-16 542 4.8% 10.7% 2,952 (7.9%) May-16 517 5.1% 6.6% 2,410 (11.2%) Apr-16 492 (4.2%) (9.5%) 1,892 (15.1%) Mar-16 514 45.6% (7.5%) 1,400 (16.9%) Feb-16 353 (33.7%) (23.3%) 886 (21.5%) Jan-16 532 5.4% (20.3%) 532 (20.3%) Dec-15 505 (15.6%) (21.6%) 6,605 (14.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017