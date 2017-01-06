Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
Elan Microelectronics reports revenues for December 2016
MOPS, January 6; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$536 million (US$16.76 million) for December 2016, representing a 4.8% drop on month and 6.06% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$6.559 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.7% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Elan Microelectronics totaled NT$6.605 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.07% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.82% and finished at NT$35.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

536

(4.8%)

6.1%

6,559

(0.7%)

Nov-16

563

2.6%

(6%)

6,023

(1.3%)

Oct-16

549

(17.7%)

(10.8%)

5,460

(0.7%)

Sep-16

666

(3.7%)

5.4%

4,911

0.5%

Aug-16

692

15.2%

30%

4,245

(0.2%)

Jul-16

601

10.9%

16%

3,553

(4.5%)

Jun-16

542

4.8%

10.7%

2,952

(7.9%)

May-16

517

5.1%

6.6%

2,410

(11.2%)

Apr-16

492

(4.2%)

(9.5%)

1,892

(15.1%)

Mar-16

514

45.6%

(7.5%)

1,400

(16.9%)

Feb-16

353

(33.7%)

(23.3%)

886

(21.5%)

Jan-16

532

5.4%

(20.3%)

532

(20.3%)

Dec-15

505

(15.6%)

(21.6%)

6,605

(14.1%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

