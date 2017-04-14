Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
Elan fingerprint sensors adopted for smart cards
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Elan Microelectronics has announced it is teaming up with smart card integrator Jinco Universal and Korea Smart ID (KSID), a security solution provider, to develop smart cards with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

Elan expressed optimism about fingerprint sensor demand for smart cards. Citing an unspecified research firm, Elan expects shipments of smart cards with embedded fingerprint sensors to climb to about 500 million units in 2019 from 100 million in 2017.

Elan indicated it will work with Jinco and KSID to develop jointly financial cards with fingerprint authentication for Korea's Woori Bank.

Elan is Jinco's sole supplier of fingerprint sensors, Jinco chairman Ted Lin was quoted in a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA). Jinco expects shipments of its fingerprint authentication enabled financial cards to top one million units in 2017, Lin was quoted as saying.

Elan forecast its overall fingerprint sensor shipments for 2017 will hit 10 million units, up robustly from the about three million units shipped in 2016, company chairman IH Yeh was quoted in the CNA report as saying.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-17

583

19.8%

13.3%

1,589

13.5%

Feb-17

486

(6.6%)

37.6%

1,007

13.7%

Jan-17

521

(2.9%)

(2.2%)

521

(2.2%)

Dec-16

536

(4.8%)

6.1%

6,559

(0.7%)

Nov-16

563

2.6%

(6%)

6,023

(1.3%)

Oct-16

549

(17.7%)

(10.8%)

5,460

(0.7%)

Sep-16

666

(3.7%)

5.4%

4,911

0.5%

Aug-16

692

15.2%

30%

4,245

(0.2%)

Jul-16

601

10.9%

16%

3,553

(4.5%)

Jun-16

542

4.8%

10.7%

2,952

(7.9%)

May-16

517

5.1%

6.6%

2,410

(11.2%)

Apr-16

492

(4.2%)

(9.5%)

1,892

(15.1%)

Mar-16

514

45.6%

(7.5%)

1,400

(16.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

