Consumer IC vendors to see revenues up by double digit rates in 2Q17

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Taiwan-based consumer IC vendors, including Elan Microelectronics, Holtek Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology, Weltrend Semiconductor, Generalplus Technology and Sonix Technology, are expected to see their revenues grow by double-digit rates in the second quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

The April-June period is normally the peak season for shipments of ICs for voice-controlled toys, and thus Taiwan-based consumer IC vendors are able to enjoy robust growth in the quarter, said the sources.

Moreover, Taiwan-based MCU suppliers have gradually expanded their markets to include digital games, drones, IoT/wearable devices, smart household appliances and in-car electronics devices, enabling them to extend shipment momentum to the third quarter, the sources commented.

Elan has begun shipping its new fingerprint sensors to the notebook, financial, tablet and smartphone sectors and is expected to see its revenues to grow 15-20% sequentially in the second quarter, the sources indicated.

Holtek has been ramping up its shipments for smart home electronic devices, industrial and telematics applications and is expected to see its order visibility improve in the second quarter, added the sources.

Generalplus and Nuvoton are likely to enhance their presence in the wireless charging solution segment, while Weltrend will begin to ramp up its shipments of USB Type-C PD controllers, said the sources.