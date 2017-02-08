Elan Microelectronics revenues drop in January

MOPS, February 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$521 million (US$16.76 million) for January 2017, representing a 2.86% drop on month and 2.23% drop on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.13% and finished at NT$35.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8, 2017.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 521 (2.9%) (2.2%) 521 (2.2%) Dec-16 536 (4.8%) 6.1% 6,559 (0.7%) Nov-16 563 2.6% (6%) 6,023 (1.3%) Oct-16 549 (17.7%) (10.8%) 5,460 (0.7%) Sep-16 666 (3.7%) 5.4% 4,911 0.5% Aug-16 692 15.2% 30% 4,245 (0.2%) Jul-16 601 10.9% 16% 3,553 (4.5%) Jun-16 542 4.8% 10.7% 2,952 (7.9%) May-16 517 5.1% 6.6% 2,410 (11.2%) Apr-16 492 (4.2%) (9.5%) 1,892 (15.1%) Mar-16 514 45.6% (7.5%) 1,400 (16.9%) Feb-16 353 (33.7%) (23.3%) 886 (21.5%) Jan-16 532 5.4% (20.3%) 532 (20.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017