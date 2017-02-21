Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:51 (GMT+8)
Panasonic, Sharp capitalize on JCM to export PV modules, says report
Ian Lai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

Panasonic and Sharp have exported PV modules to Costa Rica and Thailand respectively through the Japan government's Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), according to Japan-based Nikkan.

JCM is intended to reduce carbon emissions in developing countries through exports of low-carbon technologies, products and services by Japan-based providers with costs partly offset by the Japan government's subsidies.

Institute of Management Consulting under Japan-based NTT Data, through capitalizing on JCM, undertakes a project of setting up a PV power station with installation capacity of 5.0MWp in Costa Rica and thus has selected Panasonic as the supplier of PV modules. Panasonic-produced PV modules have high energy conversion rates but are less competitive in price.

By virtue of JCM, Sharp will set up rooftop PV systems with total installation of 27MWp at large commercial facilities in Thailand. Sharp will also avail itself of JCM to set up a 10MWp PV power-generating station in Mongolia.

