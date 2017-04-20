Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:30 (GMT+8)
PTI to enjoy robust demand for NAND flash
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Robust demand for NAND flash memory will boost revenues at packaging and testing company Powertech Technology (PTI) in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

PTI has secured backend orders for 3D NAND flash memory from Toshiba, Micron Technology and Intel's Dalian fab, said the sources. The backend house is expected to enter mass shipments for 3D NAND chips in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.

PTI has manufacturing plants in Hsinchu (Taiwan), Suzhou (China) and Singapore. The company also operates a plant in Xian, China under its joint venture agreement with Micron. Volume production at the JV plant kicked off in March 2016.

In addition, PTI announced recently plans to fully acquire Micron Akita, Micron's assembly and test plant in Japan, to develop its local customer base in the automotive IC and IoT field. PTI also struck a deal with Micron to take up Micron's 39.6% stake in Japan-based wafer testing company Tera Probe, of which PTI already owns 11.6%.

Of PTI's 2016 revenues, sales generated from the flash and DRAM sectors accounted for 38% and 34%, respectively, while the logic IC segment made up the remaining 28%.

