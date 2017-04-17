PTI to buy Micron backend plant in Japan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 17 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Powertech Technology (PTI), a backend house specializing in NAND flash and DRAM memory chips, has announced plans to fully acquire Micron Akita, Micron Technology's assembly and test plant in Japan.

PTI disclosed it had signed an agreement with Micron to buy 100% Micron Akita. The pair also agreed to enhance their "long-term strategic relationship."

Micron is already partnering with PTI for assembly and packaging services in Xian, China. The pair has built a joint-venture fab in Xian with volume production having kicked off in March 2016.

In addition, PTI struck a separate deal to take up Micron's 39.6% stake in Japan-based wafer testing company Tera Probe, of which PTI already owns 11.6%,

PTI indicated subsidiary PTI Japan will launch a tender offer to buy more Tera Probe shares from Micron and other shareholders for JP1,100 (US$10.13) each from the open market between April 17 and May 29. The acquisition will boost PTI's stake in Tera Probe to 51.2% or more.

“PTI is pleased to take this opportunity to expand its business operation in the Japan region," said company chairman and CEO DK Tsai. "Micron Akita has great facilities and a talented team with solid assembly and testing capabilities. PTI plans to build its capacity in Akita to serve our current and new customers in Japan, especially in developing Japan-based customers for automotive IC and IoT (Internet of Things) products to enhance our momentum for revenue growth.”