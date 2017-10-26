Taipei, Friday, October 27, 2017 12:52 (GMT+8)
Backend houses expect rising memory demand for servers and datacenters
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

IC backend houses have expressed optimism about memory demand for servers and datacenter applications, which require high-bandwidth and high-density memory devices. The memory demand growth outlook is more promising than the logic IC one.

High-end smartphones also require higher-density memory to support their advacned features, while the growing penetration of SSDs in the consumer market is driving the overall memory demand growth, according to market sources.

Memory backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI), which saw its consolidated revenues reach record-high levels for the second consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2017, remarked at its recent investors meeting that DRAM demand for servers, consumer electronics and mobile devices has been strong while flash demand has been robust for eMCP/eMMC devices, and SSDs. PTI provides backend services for most of non-Korea-based memory chipmakers.

Micron Technology, Intel, Toshiba and Western Digital are reportedly among PTI's major memory clients.

Nanya Technology indicated recently demand for server applications is expected to enjoy higher growth than that for smartphones in the future. Acknowledging the promising growth of data centers and other cloud computing applications, Nanya will start providing its solutions for server applications in 2018, the Taiwan-based DRAM chipmaker said.

