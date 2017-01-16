PTI terminates deal with Tsinghua Unigroup

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Powertech Technology (PTI) has decided to terminate its share subscription agreement with China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup, according to the packaging and testing house.

Tsinghua Unigroup could not gain approval from the Taiwan government for its investment in PTI, the Taiwan-based company indicated. As the planned private placement failed to be completed by the due date, PTI has to terminate its deal with Tsinghua Unigroup that was announced in November 2015.

PTI added it still hopes to cooperate with Tsinghua Unigroup in the future.

Tsinghua Unigroup agreed to purchase new shares of PTI through private placement at a price of NT$75 (US$2.37) per unit, or for a total of NT$19.4 billion. Tsinghua Unigroup would be able to obtain a 25% stake in PTI accordingly. Shareholders of PTI approved the deal in January 2016.

PTI said previously it would use about 80% of the cash injection from Tsinghua Unigroup for its 3D IC packaging plant in Hukou in Taiwan's Hsinchu County, and the remaining 20% for the company's plants in Singapore and Suzhou, China.

In November 2016, ChipMOS Technologies also announced its share subscription deal with Tsinghua Unigroup was terminated. Nevertheless, the pair has reached a new agreement to share ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai) as a joint venture between the two.