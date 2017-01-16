Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 13:20 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
PTI terminates deal with Tsinghua Unigroup
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Powertech Technology (PTI) has decided to terminate its share subscription agreement with China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup, according to the packaging and testing house.

Tsinghua Unigroup could not gain approval from the Taiwan government for its investment in PTI, the Taiwan-based company indicated. As the planned private placement failed to be completed by the due date, PTI has to terminate its deal with Tsinghua Unigroup that was announced in November 2015.

PTI added it still hopes to cooperate with Tsinghua Unigroup in the future.

Tsinghua Unigroup agreed to purchase new shares of PTI through private placement at a price of NT$75 (US$2.37) per unit, or for a total of NT$19.4 billion. Tsinghua Unigroup would be able to obtain a 25% stake in PTI accordingly. Shareholders of PTI approved the deal in January 2016.

PTI said previously it would use about 80% of the cash injection from Tsinghua Unigroup for its 3D IC packaging plant in Hukou in Taiwan's Hsinchu County, and the remaining 20% for the company's plants in Singapore and Suzhou, China.

In November 2016, ChipMOS Technologies also announced its share subscription deal with Tsinghua Unigroup was terminated. Nevertheless, the pair has reached a new agreement to share ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai) as a joint venture between the two.

Realtime news

  • ASRock reportedly to take over Pegatron system integrator orders

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:04

  • FocalTech to post strong 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:02

  • Neo Solar Power to shift solar cell capacity from Malaysia to Vietnam

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Seiko Epson launches office paper-making machines

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Microsoft attains 100% power use for renewable energy, says BNEF

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:00

  • Adata posts pre-tax EPS of NT$7.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:59

  • LG Display to supply 1.0 million Ultra HD TV panels for Samsung Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Canon to step into automotive camera modules

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Digitimes Research: Car market becomes new area for IT players to grow

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:55

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link