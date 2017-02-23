Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
PTI to deal out cash dividend of NT$4 for 2016
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Powertech Technology's (PTI) board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$4 (US$0.13) cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company saw its net profits climb to a 6-year high of NT$4.84 billion.

The proposal will be discussed and brought to a vote at PTI's general shareholders meeting on May 26, 2017, according to the memory-IC backend specialist.

PTI generated a net EPS of NT$6.20 for 2016 compared with NT$5.20 in 2015, while reveues increased 13.7% on year to a record high of NT$48.34 billion.

Of PTI's 2016 revenues, sales generated from the flash and DRAM sectors accounted for 38% and 34%, respectively, while the logic IC segment made up the remaining 28%. Sales generated from the DRAM sector outperformed those from other sectors in terms of growth, the company disclosed.

PTI expects its performance during the first quarter of 2017 to be stronger than the seasonal pattern seen historically, company president JY Hung said at a January investors meeting. Despite seasonality and customers' inventory adjustments, PTI's overall demand outlook for the first quarter is optimistic, Hung indicated.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link