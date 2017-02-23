PTI to deal out cash dividend of NT$4 for 2016

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Powertech Technology's (PTI) board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$4 (US$0.13) cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company saw its net profits climb to a 6-year high of NT$4.84 billion.

The proposal will be discussed and brought to a vote at PTI's general shareholders meeting on May 26, 2017, according to the memory-IC backend specialist.

PTI generated a net EPS of NT$6.20 for 2016 compared with NT$5.20 in 2015, while reveues increased 13.7% on year to a record high of NT$48.34 billion.

Of PTI's 2016 revenues, sales generated from the flash and DRAM sectors accounted for 38% and 34%, respectively, while the logic IC segment made up the remaining 28%. Sales generated from the DRAM sector outperformed those from other sectors in terms of growth, the company disclosed.

PTI expects its performance during the first quarter of 2017 to be stronger than the seasonal pattern seen historically, company president JY Hung said at a January investors meeting. Despite seasonality and customers' inventory adjustments, PTI's overall demand outlook for the first quarter is optimistic, Hung indicated.