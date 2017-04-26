Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:14 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
PTI looks to sequential revenue growth through 4Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

Packaging and testing company Powertech Technology (PTI) expects to post mid single-digit sequential growth in revenues for the second quarter of 2017, said company president JY Hung at a April 25 investor meeting. Revenues are set to enjoy sequential growth through the last quarter of the year.

PTI's performance during the first quarter of 2017 was stronger than the seasonal pattern seen historically, with gross margin and profits both coming in line with the company's guidance, Hung indicated.

PTI reported net profits of NT$1.17 billion (US$38.7 million) on revenues of NT$12.66 billion for the first quarter of 2017. EPS for the year came to NT$1.50.

PTI's revenues and net profits for first-quarter 2017 represented increases of 19.2% and about 24%, respectively, on year. On a sequential basis, revenues and profits were down 7.3% and 18.9%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

PTI posted a 21.8% gross margin in the first quarter of 2017 compared with 19.4% a year ago and 22.7% in the prior quarter.

Of PTI's first-quarter revenues, flash memory products accounted for 43% followed by DRAM with 32% and logic ICs with 25%. The company saw sales generated from the flash memory segment increase 31.7% on year and 1.8% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017.

Looking into the second quarter, PTI is optimistic about revenues generated from the memory chip sector but conservative about those from the logic IC segment. Demand for SSDs, data centers and enterprise applications will be a growth driver in the second half of 2017, Hung said.

Moreover, PTI will enter production for 3D NAND flash memory in the second quarter, with the production set to expand starting the third quarter. Production for 3D NAND chips will play another driver of PTI's growth in the second half of 2017, according to Hung.

In addition, PTI had non-operating losses of NT$295 million in the first quarter due mainly to losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions. The company expects less impact of exchange rate fluctuations on its non-operating income in the second and third quarters.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link