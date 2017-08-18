Taiwan market: Acer sponsors smarwatches for Universiade Taipei

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 18 August 2017]

Acer has sponsored 13,000 units of its limited-edition Leap Ware smartwatches for the Summer Universiade 2017 sporting event, hosted in Taipei, Taiwan from August 19-30.

Along with the sponsorship, Acer also announced the launch of the Leap Ware smartwatch for the Taiwan market.

Acer used to only sell smart bands and the Leap Ware is the company's first smartwatch product.

The Leap Ware is integrated with the e-cash functionality provided by Taiwan-based EasyCard and weighs only 37g. The smartwatch also features several fitness management apps and Corning's latest scratch-proof glass.