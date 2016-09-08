Apple introduces Apple Watch Series 2

Press release, September 8; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch series 2, packed with fitness and health capabilities including a water resistance 50 meter rating for swimming, and built-in GPS so users can now run without an iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 2 also features a brighter display and a dual-core processor. Combined with the performance enhancements of watchOS 3, the Apple Watch Series 2 makes it even easier to access third-party apps, receive and respond to notifications and conveniently use Apple Pay. The Apple Watch Series 2 will be available in more than 25 countries beginning September 16.

The Apple Watch Series 2 is rated water resistant 50 meters for swimming, surfing or just playing in the pool. For swimmers, Apple developed all-new algorithms after hundreds of hours of research for two new workout options, pool and open water. Apple Watch Series 2 can count laps, track average lap pace and auto-detect stroke type to accurately measure active calorie burn.

With built-in GPS, the Apple Watch Series 2 records precise distance, pace and speed for outdoor workouts such as walking, running or cycling, without needing to take an iPhone. Users can begin an outdoor workout immediately as the Apple Watch Series 2 uses Wi-Fi, GPS and locally stored satellite data to quickly identify their location. On completion of an outdoor workout, view a route map that shows variations in speed in the Activity app on iPhone. Whether running, going for a swim or walking between meetings, the Activity app on the Apple Watch Series 2 counts all daily activity toward the Stand, Move and Exercise rings.

Apple pioneered the custom designed System in Package (SiP) for Apple Watch, and continues to develop this technology with the second-generation S2 chip. With a dual-core processor, the Apple Watch has an up to 50% faster performance. In addition, a new GPU has been added, which delivers up to two-times-greater graphics performance. The Apple Watch Series 2 also features a brighter display - at 1,000 nits, it's more than two times brighter than the previous-generation products.

The Apple Watch is available in two different case sizes, 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 1 will be available in gold, rose gold, silver or space gray aluminum cases paired with a Sport Band and starts at just US$269; the Apple Watch Series 2 will be available in gold, rose gold, silver or space gray aluminum, or silver or space black stainless steel cases paired with a wide variety of bands starting at US$369; and the new ceramic Apple Watch Edition starts at US$1249.

Customers will be able to order the Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Edition beginning September 9, with availability beginning September 16, in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK and the US.

The Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Edition will be available beginning September 23 in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Jersey, Kuwait, Macau, Monaco, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia and the US Virgin Islands and will be available beginning October 7 in India and Mexico.

Apple Watch series 2 smartwatches

Photo: Company